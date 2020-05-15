Flowchain Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.51 Million (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. Flowchain has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $100,446.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flowchain token can currently be bought for $2.02 or 0.00021711 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Flowchain Profile

FLC is a token. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,071 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co.

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

