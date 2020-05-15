FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,413 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,403,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,256 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $91,775,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter worth $72,789,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in FMC by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,114,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,233,000 after purchasing an additional 785,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 1,215.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 412,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,149,000 after acquiring an additional 380,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of FMC from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FMC from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FMC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.94.

FMC stock opened at $88.77 on Friday. FMC Corp has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $108.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.21. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.82.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. FMC had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. FMC’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $399,328.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,124.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

