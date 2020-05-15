FOAM (FOAM) 1-Day Volume Hits $12,919.00

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One FOAM token can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex and IDEX. FOAM has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $12,919.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FOAM has traded down 52.8% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.71 or 0.02001067 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00084978 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00169779 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00039352 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000159 BTC.



FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 293,281,043 tokens. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space.



FOAM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

