Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC decreased its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,483 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $6,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 825.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 19.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of FMX opened at $63.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.52. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 12-month low of $55.40 and a 12-month high of $100.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.47). Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

