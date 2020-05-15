Foot Locker (FL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 22nd. Analysts expect Foot Locker to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Foot Locker to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $24.55 on Friday. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

FL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $57.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.32.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

