Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $38.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.53.

NYSE FL traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.42. 2,277,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,175,582. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average is $34.54. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,899,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Foot Locker by 432.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

