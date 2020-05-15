Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $38.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.53.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FL traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $25.42. 2,277,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,175,582. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $56.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average of $34.54.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,899,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Foot Locker by 432.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.