Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) to report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Forrester Research posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.54. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $106.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.79 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Forrester Research from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In other Forrester Research news, insider Kelley Hippler sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $68,266.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,472.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Forrester Research by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 73,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Forrester Research by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 25,570 shares in the last quarter. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FORR traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.96. 48,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,055. Forrester Research has a 1 year low of $22.45 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $645.27 million, a P/E ratio of 181.01, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

