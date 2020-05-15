Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 4,863 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,070,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,130,797. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.91 and its 200 day moving average is $84.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 165.18%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

