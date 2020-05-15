Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $10,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 165.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,332,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,352,000 after buying an additional 3,325,943 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,280,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,214,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,767 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,854,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,077 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,174,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,311,000 after buying an additional 1,333,385 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,091,000 after buying an additional 1,323,754 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.69.

DUK stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.29. The stock had a trading volume of 752,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154,850. The firm has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.87. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,928 shares of company stock worth $1,548,882. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

