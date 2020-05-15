Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 18,800 Shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 588,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.48% of Rexnord worth $13,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RXN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,060,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,865,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,586 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,329,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,011 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,854,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,522,000.

RXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rexnord in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Rexnord from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other Rexnord news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 2,661 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $93,933.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 64,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,508.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

RXN stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.27. 7,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.50. Rexnord Corp has a one year low of $18.87 and a one year high of $35.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.58.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rexnord Corp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.30%.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

