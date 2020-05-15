Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Holdings in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,479 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 1.08% of The Providence Service worth $7,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in The Providence Service by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Providence Service in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of The Providence Service in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in The Providence Service by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Providence Service alerts:

The Providence Service stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.07. 1,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.04 million, a P/E ratio of 85.49 and a beta of 0.73. The Providence Service Co. has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $71.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.07.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.30. The Providence Service had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $367.29 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRSC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Providence Service from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd.

The Providence Service Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Providence Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Providence Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.