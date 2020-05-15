Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,306 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,800 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.25% of Glacier Bancorp worth $7,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1,062.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ron J. Copher bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,505.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,719.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall M. Chesler bought 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.20 per share, for a total transaction of $99,828.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 58,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,389.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,440 shares of company stock worth $242,137. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GBCI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,874. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average of $40.46. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $167.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.37 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 29.31%. On average, analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.74%.

GBCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

