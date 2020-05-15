Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,126 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.33% of TopBuild worth $7,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLD. Stephens upped their price objective on TopBuild from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on TopBuild from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark began coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura increased their target price on TopBuild from $68.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their target price on TopBuild from $68.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.90.

Shares of NYSE:BLD traded up $2.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,855. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.85 and its 200 day moving average is $99.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.31. TopBuild Corp has a twelve month low of $54.83 and a twelve month high of $125.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $653.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 20,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $2,155,354.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,026,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 5,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $528,484.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,598.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,631 shares of company stock valued at $4,207,288. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

