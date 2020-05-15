Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Position in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.35% of CarGurus worth $7,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in CarGurus by 941.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARG. BidaskClub upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of CarGurus stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $22.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,551. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.78, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.92. CarGurus Inc has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $40.91.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. CarGurus had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $157.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. CarGurus’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $294,627.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,599,312 shares in the company, valued at $39,247,116.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $369,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 285,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,858,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,313 shares of company stock valued at $5,977,465 over the last quarter. 34.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

