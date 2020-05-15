Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,647 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,140 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $32,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $234.61. 2,410,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,148,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.28. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.85.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

