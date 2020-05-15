Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $9,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 476,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,950,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.22. 271,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,339. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.55. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $139.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

