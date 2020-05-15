Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $7.13 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADI. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Analog Devices from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.73.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.32 per share, with a total value of $237,631.92. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,214 shares of company stock valued at $932,401. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $4.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,724. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.78 and its 200 day moving average is $109.53. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $127.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

