Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $7.74 Million Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.12% of Aspen Technology worth $7,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,639,000 after acquiring an additional 139,786 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Aspen Technology by 1,734.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 132,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $195,662.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,243.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.10. 70,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $73.07 and a one year high of $142.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.79.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 60.82% and a net margin of 39.54%. The business had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aspen Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $154.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.63.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

