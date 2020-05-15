Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $7.81 Million Position in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 465,116 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 267,200 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.16% of Nuance Communications worth $7,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,576,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Nuance Communications by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,397,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,067,000 after purchasing an additional 581,960 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Nuance Communications by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,150,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,670,000 after purchasing an additional 363,518 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nuance Communications by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,686,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,556,000 after purchasing an additional 278,610 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in Nuance Communications by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,569,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,004 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $345,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,175.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Dahdah sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $54,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 299,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,482,243.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,379 shares of company stock worth $2,120,884. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.76. The company had a trading volume of 58,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,683. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.53.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $369.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.56 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

NUAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.