Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $7.94 Million Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,826 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 338,800 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.27% of KBR worth $7,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in KBR by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 153,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 25,646 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 72,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 552.6% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 51,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 44,010 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 137,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 28,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KBR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.64. 20,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,958. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.98. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $31.92.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 23.67%.

KBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on KBR from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of KBR in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KBR from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $313,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,740.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $50,121.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,095.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,525 shares of company stock valued at $200,961 and sold 15,031 shares valued at $377,640. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

