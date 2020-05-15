Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $8.66 Million Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 33,391 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Boeing by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.72. 10,158,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,110,102. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.65.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -5.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nord/LB downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.83.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

