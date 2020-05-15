Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $8.93 Million Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 90,500 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.68% of SkyWest worth $8,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SKYW. Argus upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of SkyWest in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other SkyWest news, Director W Steve Albrecht acquired 11,787 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.54 per share, with a total value of $301,039.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,231. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry C. Atkin acquired 15,500 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.90 per share, with a total value of $587,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 430,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,327,357.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 31,287 shares of company stock valued at $991,050. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.98. The company had a trading volume of 12,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,299. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $66.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.86.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.32). SkyWest had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $729.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. SkyWest’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

