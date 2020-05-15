Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $9.78 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,159,267,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Broadcom by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,539,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,335,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,628 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 408.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 886,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,218,000 after buying an additional 712,175 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,053,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $333,055,000 after buying an additional 545,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,415,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,026,003,000 after buying an additional 508,484 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (down from $360.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, March 9th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut Broadcom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total value of $14,595,164.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 218,140 shares of company stock worth $57,811,449. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $4.99 on Friday, hitting $261.61. The company had a trading volume of 74,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,578. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.28. The stock has a market cap of $106.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $331.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

