Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $9.95 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,054 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,036 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.27. The stock had a trading volume of 9,337,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,210,942. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.17. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.49.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

