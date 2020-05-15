Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Holdings in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.44% of ASGN worth $8,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASGN. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in ASGN by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in ASGN during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in ASGN by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in ASGN by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ASGN by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASGN alerts:

NYSE:ASGN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,327. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.23. ASGN Inc has a one year low of $29.04 and a one year high of $72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.19.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $990.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.04 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ASGN Inc will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ASGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ASGN from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on ASGN from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

In other ASGN news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 500 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $27,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,152.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,197 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $62,483.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,005 shares in the company, valued at $731,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ASGN Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.