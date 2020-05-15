Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 167.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.05% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 8,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $53.73. 36,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,193,113. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.40. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

