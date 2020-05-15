Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,401 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $123.62. 2,311,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,279,438. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.70. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $99.13 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990. 50.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

