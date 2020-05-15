Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.30. 2,851,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,932,922. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.71. The company has a market cap of $96.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,441 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $740,058.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $162,298.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,181.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,585 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,283. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. HC Wainwright lowered Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.19.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

