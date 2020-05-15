Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Makes New Investment in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 181,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.52% of SPS Commerce as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 121.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 13,999 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SPS Commerce by 100.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,909,000 after buying an additional 531,348 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 341,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,935,000 after buying an additional 113,151 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $3,015,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $1,347,888.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,296 shares in the company, valued at $9,497,227.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 8,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $488,498.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,865.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,567,234. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Benchmark increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of SPSC stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $56.95. 5,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,906. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $62.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.54.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

