Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 47,212 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,212 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $7,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,264,329. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.85. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.23.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

