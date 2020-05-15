Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 4,825 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 23,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $3,988,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.89. 692,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,216. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32. The company has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.39.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.15.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

