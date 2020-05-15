Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 124,300 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,300 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.35% of Webster Financial worth $7,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WBS. UBS Group lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Compass Point downgraded Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Shares of NYSE WBS traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.89. 14,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,881. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.56. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.71. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $54.04.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $304.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Flynn acquired 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,511.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Atwell acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.57 per share, for a total transaction of $71,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,641.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $562,925 over the last ninety days. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

