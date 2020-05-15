Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 18,937 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,937 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Amgen by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Amgen from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Amgen from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.65.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.43. The company had a trading volume of 637,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.04. The firm has a market cap of $139.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

