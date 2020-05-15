Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 259,355 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 87.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 259,355 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Biogen were worth $11,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Biogen by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 318.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $4.35 on Friday, hitting $311.47. The company had a trading volume of 175,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,710. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $309.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.55. The firm has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.98 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on Biogen from $320.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Biogen from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Biogen from $390.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.46.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

