Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 27,800 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 27,800 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.16% of Haemonetics worth $7,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Haemonetics by 16.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,568 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Haemonetics in the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 926.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 229.1% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $38,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 10,902 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,720 shares of company stock worth $1,596,502. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HAE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Haemonetics from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.83.

NYSE:HAE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,644. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $63.41 and a twelve month high of $140.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

