Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 28,800 Shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its position in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 28,800 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.35% of ITT worth $13,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 171,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 589.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,097,000 after purchasing an additional 378,828 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ITT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on ITT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ITT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

ITT traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.16. 6,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,848. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.59. ITT Inc has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $75.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

