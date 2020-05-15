Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 29,102 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,102 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.58. 225,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,483,308. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.11. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

