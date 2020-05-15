Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 30,800 Shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,288 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 30,800 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.22% of MAXIMUS worth $8,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMS. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the 1st quarter worth about $518,000. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,826 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 24,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of MAXIMUS during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $651,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMS traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,605. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.42 and a fifty-two week high of $82.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.60.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $818.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.28 million. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 6.71%. MAXIMUS’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

