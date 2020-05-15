Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 39,200 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,200 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.28% of Omnicell worth $7,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 237.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 99.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 2,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $258,097.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,390.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $330,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,529,075.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Omnicell from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Omnicell from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Dougherty & Co boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.25.

OMCL traded up $3.69 on Friday, reaching $64.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,205. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.19 and a 200-day moving average of $77.08. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.24 and a fifty-two week high of $94.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $229.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

