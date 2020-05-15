Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Takes $8.83 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 181,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,825,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 218,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 60,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 410,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after buying an additional 16,162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $50.08. The company had a trading volume of 194,367 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.31.

