Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Trims Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,800 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.42% of Fox Factory worth $6,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 20,965 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fox Factory by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,730,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,116. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.65.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $184.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.72 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

FOXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fox Factory from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison bought 2,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $99,740.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,573.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

