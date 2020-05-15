Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Trims Stock Holdings in QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its holdings in shares of QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,017,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,949 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 1.97% of QuinStreet worth $8,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in QuinStreet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC lifted its position in QuinStreet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 66,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in QuinStreet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 368,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

QNST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded QuinStreet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on QuinStreet from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $157,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,337.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 152,701 shares of company stock worth $1,735,388 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.49. The company had a trading volume of 17,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,578. The company has a market capitalization of $437.44 million, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.83. QuinStreet Inc has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.57.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $128.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.75 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.57%. On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

