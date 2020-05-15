Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Earns News Sentiment Score of 2.40

News stories about Fortis (NYSE:FTS) have been trending positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Fortis earned a coverage optimism score of 2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the utilities provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of FTS traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.03. 669,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,215. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.22. Fortis has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.29.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 6.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fortis from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Fortis from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

