Fortis (TSE:FTS) Getting Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Fortis (TSE:FTS) has been trending positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Fortis earned a news sentiment score of 2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Fortis’ analysis:

Get Fortis alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Fortis from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James set a C$58.00 price objective on Fortis and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.08.

Shares of Fortis stock traded down C$0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching C$50.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,714,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$53.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.25. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66. Fortis has a one year low of C$41.52 and a one year high of C$59.28.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.47 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.8800002 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 49.99%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.