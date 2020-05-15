Fortuna (FOTA) Market Capitalization Tops $365,343.79

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded up 15% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, Fortuna has traded 68.3% higher against the dollar. One Fortuna token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, IDAX, HitBTC and IDEX. Fortuna has a market cap of $365,343.79 and $18,556.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fortuna alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010468 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.56 or 0.01999237 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00084777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00168990 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00039361 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fortuna Token Profile

Fortuna launched on January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain. Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fortuna Token Trading

Fortuna can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Kucoin, TOPBTC, FCoin and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fortuna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fortuna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fortuna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.