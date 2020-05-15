Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Pi Financial downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.24 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.19.

Shares of NYSE FSM traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.96. 5,745,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,113,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $4.59. The company has a market cap of $517.73 million, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 686.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 12,317 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 780,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 484,055 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 395,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 9,328 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $684,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 33.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

