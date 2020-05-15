Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) CFO Gerald R. Morgan Buys 1,366 Shares

Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) CFO Gerald R. Morgan acquired 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.28 per share, with a total value of $24,970.48. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 96,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,632.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.22. 1,541,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 6.16. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.87.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.66 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 45.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,923,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 20,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Four Corners Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.