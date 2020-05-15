Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the April 15th total of 16,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FOXA. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of FOX in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,135,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,984,844. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. FOX has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $39.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.23.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FOX will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in FOX by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 18,531 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in FOX by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,655,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,114,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in FOX by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

