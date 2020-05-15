Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Short Interest Update

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the April 15th total of 2,540,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 313,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.10. 311,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,240. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $86.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $184.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FOXF shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fox Factory from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Fox Factory from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,573.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Fox Factory by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Fox Factory by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Fox Factory by 2.9% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC raised its position in Fox Factory by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 62,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.